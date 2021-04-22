President Iohannis on delay in delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines in EU: Things cannot be just overlooked

President Klaus Iohannis, when asked on Thursday what is Romania going to do if there is a decision to sue AstraZeneca company for delaying to deliver its vaccines in the EU, that it is "disappointing" that the supplier did not observe the agreements and "things cannot be just overlooked."

"In respect to AstraZeneca, the agreements were signed by the Commission so there was no way to do this better. It is obviously very disappointing that the supplier did not observe the agreement and things cannot be just overlooked," said Iohannis, when asked if Romania was going to join the group of countries that are ready to go to court against the AstraZeneca company for delaying to delivery its vaccines.

The European Commission is ready to sue the vaccine producer AstraZeneca, the Politico publications said on Wednesday, quoting five EU diplomats who wanted to remain anonymous, according to Reuters news agency.