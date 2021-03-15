President Iohannis on Hungarians Everywhere Day: By cultivating interethnic memory we consolidate a strong, prosperous society

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis addressed a message on the occasion of the Day of Hungarians Everywhere, in which he showed that by cultivating interethnic harmony, a "strong" and "prosperous" society will be consolidated, according to AGERPRES.

"For you, the Romanian citizens of Hungarian ethnicity, today is one that offers you the opportunity to reaffirm the values that you cherish and that have united you as a people, as well as to proudly present the identity that has consecrated you in history and in universal culture," Iohannis said in the message.

The head of state noted the "significant" contribution of the Hungarian minority in Romania and its political representatives to the important steps taken by our country in European integration, in the recovery of democratic values and in the establishment of our society on the basis of respect for human rights and protection.

"These are the foundations of our common path for a European future, which show a deep understanding of the lessons of the past," said President Iohannis.

He underscored that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the solidarity efforts to overcome the difficulties of the period are a proof that the Romanians and the Hungarians can bear fruit of their special qualities and human potential.

"Together, by cultivating interethnic harmony, we will consolidate a strong and prosperous society, a common project in which the Hungarian minority in Romania has its place and its remarkable contributions," the head of state said.