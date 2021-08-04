President Iohannis: PNL is struggling with the internal campaign, governance does not suffer

PNL (National Liberal Party) is facing an internal fight for votes right now and statements of some of its leaders are part of a "sharp campaign struggle," but the governance act does not suffer, said President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday.

"The fight is an internal struggle for votes in PNL and a political competition always makes all those involved look for sensational explanations. There is nothing more to it," said state of state, who is currently paying a visit to the Comana Natural Park.

Asked what he thought about the accusations the PNL leaders throw at each other, Iohannis said they are only related to "the political campaign that sometimes becomes more strident., Agerpres informs.

"But, in essence, an electoral campaign is carried out - with accusations against competitors, with various accusations thrown at other team. We should take these things easily. The governance act did not suffer because of the PNL campaign. Things go well in the country, the economy increases, the pandemic is under control, natural areas are protected, " said the President.