President Iohannis, President Trump expected to discuss energy, Visa Waiver in Washington DC

On an official visit to Washington DC on August 19-20, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will discuss with his US counterpart Donald Trump several important issues, including energy security and the Visa Waiver programme.

The meeting occurs at the invitation of President Trump."This is a meeting that I and President Trump have wanted for some time. There are extremely important issues that need to be discussed and reiterated: the Strategic Partnership, security issues, NATO and the allocation of 2pct of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) [for defence spending], the growing economic relationship, the energy relationship. There will also be talks about army equipping, the fact that we are together in Afghanistan and stagnant issues, such as the Visa Waiver. Things have to move a little there,' Iohannis told journalists at an informal briefing."Energy is also sensitive and important. Energy security is about national security," Iohannis emphasised.He said that his impression is that there is "willingness on the part of the Romanian government to mend certain things that were not well thought out," mentioning to the point Emergency Ordinance No.114 and the Offshore Drilling Law."It would be desirable, because many good-faith investors are worried," Iohannis said of the two regulations.He added that Americans are worried that Europe will become too dependent on Russia for energy, mentioning that Romania wants US Exxon to remain in the Black Sea project."What we have been told is that it comes from a global politics, not from what is happening here," added Iohannis about the announcement that the US company Exxon Mobil would withdraw from the Romanian project.The president said he would bring back the issue of visas for Romanians in his conversations with President Trump."I will bring the technicians back to the discussion so that they may look for solutions. As President of Romania, I want to put the problem on the table," said Iohannis about the Visa Waiver programme.The head of state indicated that he would like to discuss with the US president and about the number of US military in Romania, specifying that our country has the possibility to host more US military.He said that at the meeting with his American counterpart, he would reiterate his invitation to visit Romania.He also pointed out that there will be no business meetings with the Romanian community in Washington DC during his visit.