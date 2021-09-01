 
     
President Iohannis: Price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians

Inquam Photos / George Calin
klaus iohannis

The price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, as he stressed the need for the government and local authorities to prepare solutions.

"The surge of prices is a fact and affects many Romanians. Solutions must be prepared for them and I think it is primarily the task of the government, the ministers and local authorities to turn the statistical figures into benefits for the citizens - as the numbers are good and show the direction is right. More investments, especially in health and infrastructure, more jobs, encouraging businesses, absorbing European funds, income protection - these are the coordinates the government members should follow," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said that the economy shows promising signs and that the mechanisms making possible a healthy growth, anchored primarily in investments, have been rethought as early as last year.

"We are definitely on the right track, but taking numbers, statistics as reference is not enough. There is need for more empathy, more involvement and concrete results for the people," President Iohannis said.

