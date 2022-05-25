President Iohannis, Prince Charles address solutions to limiting climate change and educational projects

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, Prince Charles of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with whom he discussed bilateral relations and the Romanian-British Strategic Partnership, the Romanian support to Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees, about solutions to limit the effects of climate change and for the conservation of biodiversity, but also about the opportunity to develop educational projects on climate change.

According to a release by the Presidential Administration, the president conveyed congratulations to His Royal Highness on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee of Platinum.

"The President of Romania stressed the role of a binder of the bilateral relationship played by the Romanian community in the UK, well integrated and having a positive contribution in the essential sectors of the British economy and society," the source said.

As regards the serious security situation generated by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, President Klaus Iohannis informed Prince Charles about the aid granted by Romania to Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees, including the coordination, through the humanitarian hub in northeastern Suceava, of the support efforts of several states for the benefit of Ukraine.

The Presidential Administration also says that the president appreciated the dedication and involvement of the Prince of Wales in promoting biodiversity and the Romanian countryside, as well as in charitable activities in our country. In this context, President Klaus Iohannis discussed with HRH the Prince of Wales about solutions for limiting the effects of climate change and for biodiversity conservation, applicable in Romania, the United Kingdom and internationally, underlining Romania's commitment to achieving European climate change objectives.

The president stressed that the financing of green projects, afforestation of degraded land and the reconstruction of habitats are priorities set out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with substantial financial allocations.

President Klaus Iohannis and Prince Charles also discussed the desirability of developing education projects on climate change, aimed at increasing awareness, but also to prepare the young generations for the green jobs, available on the labour market, capable of generating sustainable economic growth.

The heir to the British Crown is having a private visit to Romania.