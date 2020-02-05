President Iohannis professes his support for early elections

President Klaus Iohannis, speaking on Wednesday after the dismissal of the Ludovic Orban Government by no-confidence vote, emphasized that he strongly favors early elections.

"I have been and remain - let this be very clear - a supporter of early elections. I want us to enter a logic that leads to early elections," the President said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, adding that in absence of a political will in this regard, he wants a government that promotes "a reform agenda" to be voted in.He said that even if the early election formula doesn't work, he wants a government formed around the National Liberal Party."If I find that the parliamentary parties don't want this or fail to understand it, then I'll insist that a government that comes with a reform agenda and which is built by and around the National Liberal Party is voted in, to put you in the know about what will happen next," he said."In my opinion, it's inadmissible that we waste time and nerves because we still have a reform-unwilling Social Democratic Party. Let the PSD sit in the opposition to recover and turn into a democratic and European party, after which they will surely come again before the voters," Iohannis said.The President explained that "at this moment, the most correct solution for Romania is to seek the people's vote in parliamentary elections"."We must have a parliamentary majority that supports this reform effort, this effort aimed at rendering the economy performing, at improving the life of the ordinary man, and we have resources for this, we have truly democratically built parties that want to get involved, and are willing to put themselves at the service of the Romanians," said the head of the state.Speaking about his personal engagement in this effort, Iohannis said that he "will further get involved in having a solid majority built after the parliamentary elections, which comes with profound reforms for the benefit of the Romanians, a solid majority capable of taking Romania further," he emphasized.

AGERPRES