President Iohannis promulgates law concerning children whose parents work abroad.

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday promulgated a law under which state authorities, churches and other public or private institutions with powers in the field can initiate projects intended for children whose parents have gone to work abroad, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, Iohannis promulgated the law supplementing Law 272/2004 regarding the protection and promotion of children's rights.

"Central and local public administration authorities, accredited social service providers, religious denominations recognised by law, as well as any other public or private institutions with responsibilities in the field of education, healthcare and child protection, can initiate projects intended for children with parents away at work abroad and for the people who take care of their upbringing and care during the absence of the parents, depending on their needs, from the following sources of financing: the national budget or, as the case may be, local budgets, within the limits of revenues and expenses provided for this purpose, or European funds," the law says.

The relevant ministries will be under an obligation to collaborate with the management authorities in the development of guides for applicants related to calls for projects financed from European funds intended for children with parents who have gone to work abroad and the people who deal with their upbringing and care during the parents' absence.

"In order to achieve the best interests of children with parents who have gone to work abroad and the primary needs of the people in whose care they have remained, the specialist bodies of the central public administration, the authorities of the local public administration, together with educational establishments, family physicians, hospitals, non-governmental organisations accredited as providers of social work that carry out activities in the field of education, healthcare and child protection, recognised organisations and religious denominations, as well as other entities eligible for European funding, have the right to initiate and manage projects on European funds that will support the following types of actions: educational and psychological support services, recreational and socialising activities, camps for children, in order to help children overcome the difficult period of separation from their parents, vocational evaluation and counselling activities, material support for accessing quality educational services - school supplies and hot meals while attending the after school programmes, scholarships, accommodation, transport cost reimbursement."