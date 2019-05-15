President Iohannis: PSD is concerned with Dragnea's problems, not with Romania's problems or that of Romanians

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is concerned with Liviu Dragnea's problems and not with Romania's problems or that of the Romanians, adding that things can be changed through vote, according to Agerpres.

"PSD gave us the worst governing since the Revolution - zero motorways, zero hospitals, only promises, and nothing in terms of achievements, with one exception - for when it comes to the modifications on the Laws of Justice, the modifications of the Criminal Codes they worked a lot, but bad. So, a rhetorical questions pops up: why did they work for such a long time and so intensely on subjugating justice, on bending down the justice laws? The answer is well known and very clear: to help Dragnea escape justice, this is what for the PSD worked for two years and a half. Because, of course, for PSD, the wellbeing of Dragnea is more important than the wellbeing of Romania and the Romanians and, since Dragnea and others have problems with the justice, Europe no longer speaks with them and, then, because Dragnea is no longer discussing anything with Europe, PSD has the impression that Romania shouldn't be close to the European Union anymore. PSD is concerned with Dragnea's problems and not with Romania's problems or that of the Romanians," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Palace.

He urged Romanians to go to vote. "Two subjects appear in so far in my speech: Justice, which is under the PSD attack, and the bad governance, the bad governance that is trying, through emergency ordinances, to create the impression that it is working for the Romanians. In reality, this avalanche of emergency ordinances wants to cover for the lack of solutions. PSD has no solutions for Romanians. This are the exact two topics that I proposed for Romanians to vote at the referendum, the referendum of May 26, which takes places at the same time with the elections to the European Parliament. The first topic: Justice. I expect Romanians to say that they do not agree with corrupt politicians, in answering to the first question, in the sense that yes, they agree to ban such politicians...We agree to ban corruption is what I wanted to say but, unfortunately, we cannot go that far and then, let's just say: yes, we agree to forbid amnesty for corruption. The second matter, the second question that is: we agree to forbid such emergency ordinances in the justice field and the area of criminal offenses. For we have the special opportunity of deciding Romania's future on May 26, when we also have the elections to the European Parliament and the referendum; both, my dears, are about Romania's future, about Romania's European future. And in a democracy, the state of affairs in politics can be changed through vote. Do vote on May 26!," said Iohannis.