President Klaus Iohannis will receive First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, at the Cotroceni Palace on Friday, the Presidential Administration informed.

The meeting will take place at 13:00.

The head of state will also meet with the President of the European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, on Friday at 12:00.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis received the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the Cotroceni Palace.