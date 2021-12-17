President Iohannis reiterates in Brussels need to strengthen security and defense in Black Sea area

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated, at the European Council meeting taking place in Brussels on Thursday, the need to strengthen security and defense in the Black Sea area and expressed his concern about the deteriorating security situation on the borders of Ukraine, calling for a united and firm response from the European Union in order to discourage the actions of the Russian Federation.

"In the field of security and defense, the EU leaders' debate was aimed at guiding the process of developing the Strategic Compass. The document, to be endorsed at the European Council in March 2022, will set out a common strategic vision for the next decade through effective use of EU instruments, amid growing global instability, increased geostrategic competition and complex security threats. The EU's commitment to work closely with NATO was reiterated at the meeting, as well as the support for the strengthening of the EU-NATO strategic partnership, the transatlantic relations and EU-NATO cooperation as key to ensuring security. President Klaus Iohannis emphasized the importance of the Strategic Compass for strengthening the profile of the European Union as a relevant and credible player in terms of security. Romania's president reiterated in his address the need to strengthen security and defense in the Black Sea area and stressed the importance of EU-NATO cooperation, avoiding duplication, as well as the central role of the transatlantic partnership," shows the Presidential Administration in a release.

President Iohannis stressed that the situation needs to be monitored further and called for a more coordinated and strategic approach to responding to such hybrid threats, in coordination with NATO. The head of state called for further action against third countries of origin and transit, including as part of general efforts to manage illegal migration, saying that protecting the Union's external borders remains a priority and EU agencies must be prepared to support Member States. He emphasized the importance of continuing EU support for civil society and the democratic opposition in Belarus.

"President Klaus Iohannis has expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation on Ukraine's borders and called for a united and firm response from the Union in order to discourage the aggressive and unpredictable actions of the Russian Federation, supporting the preparedness for a rapid response, including the imposition of sanctions," shows the Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis voiced concern about the high level of energy prices and highlighted their significant impact on vulnerable consumers and the business environment, especially in the context of the economic recovery but also the cold season. The head of state called on the European Commission to complete its assessment of the causes of rising energy prices, saying that in the medium term a careful analysis of how to improve the legislative framework for the energy market is needed, so that consumers pay a fair energy price.

President Iohannis recalled the vital importance of gas and nuclear energy for Romania in ensuring energy security, access to affordable energy and a fair energy transition. He reiterated the need for the European Commission to publish, as soon as possible, the Delegated Act on Sustainable Financing Regulation (EU Taxonomy), which includes nuclear energy and natural gas, in order to facilitate a feasible energy transition.

The head of state welcomed the new legislative package of the European Commission in the field of natural gas, adopted on Wednesday, which proposes a voluntary mechanism for joint procurement of strategic natural gas stocks, to be used in case of emergency, in response to the increase in energy prices.

President Klaus Iohannis spoke in favor of an in-depth analysis of how such a system can be established and operated at European level, including from the perspective of the impact on prices.