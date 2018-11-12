President Iohannis: Romania needs efficient public administration

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday to the Gala of the Association of Romania's Municipalities, underlining that Romania needs an efficient public administration, mentioning the problems faced by municipal mayors, financial impediments and lack of decentralisation.

"Romania needs an efficient public administration, and in order to achieve that it is necessary for well-trained people to understand the responsibility they face towards the citizens and the obligations deriving from their mandate, as well as an honest, constructive dialogue. I know that you do not have a simple mission at all, because you have to face major difficulties which, instead of diminishing, seem to multiply with each passing year. In addition to the current issues managed this year, you have also faced financial impediments caused by fiscal and budgetary changes that stymied investment projects. In 2017, I was talking about the fact that decentralisation is a priority project that was stagnating. Today, we notice that things have not changed a lot, and the results are far from being great," Iohannis said in his message delivered by presidential advisor Andrei Muraru.The president notes the constant concern of local administrations with various challenges facing local communities in Romania."Education, healthcare and mass transit are key areas for which investment must be prioritised and need your continued support. Municipal development cannot take place without respect for the principle of sustainable development and the fact that today achievements in the digital sector, urban regeneration of public spaces, energy, or efficient waste management are being rewarded today demonstrates that this principle is well implemented at local level," says Iohannis.The head of state mentions that in the area of participatory local governance one can speak of excellence, hailing the progress in this area."I want to congratulate those who understand that it is essential to ensure decisional transparency and to increase citizens' participation in the decision-making process. Only a partnership based on trust between the citizen and the administrations can ensure the good functioning of the local communities. Equally important is your relationship with business. Economic agents are the engine in many of the communities you administer, and I am therefore encouraging you to have an open approach and support the development of entrepreneurship," says Iohannis.He reminded that on January 1, 2019 Romania will take over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, pointing out that sustainable development and bridging development gaps will be among the priorities."I want all decision-makers to make an effective contribution to achieving this goal of ironing out inequalities between regions," says Iohannis.Iohannis congratulated the mayors of the Romanian municipalities on their contribution to the development of local communities through the implemented projects. "Because of the involvement and work you have done, the quality of life of over ten million Romanians has improved and the place they live in has become more beautiful and cleaner," Iohannis says in his message.