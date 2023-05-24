President Iohannis: Romania's place is in Schengen.

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday conveyed to his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier his appreciation for Germany's firm support for Romania's accession to Schengen and voiced the hope that the steps taken to support the joint European effort to strengthen internal security and the protection of the European Union's external borders will complete the accession of our country to the free movement area, told Agerpres.

"We also discussed the topic of Romania's accession to the Schengen area and I conveyed to the president our appreciation for Germany's firm and active support in this file. I hope that through our steps taken to support the common European effort to strengthen internal security and the protection of the external borders of the European Union we will succeed in completing Romania's accession to Schengen, because our place, without any doubt, is in Schengen," said the head of state, after the meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The President of Germany is paying a state visit to Romania until Friday.