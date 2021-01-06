President Iohannis, ruling coalition leaders discuss 2021 budget, vaccination campaign, schools' reopening (sources)

The budget for 2021, the COVID vaccination campaign and schools' reopening were some of the topics discussed during President Klaus Iohannis's meeting today at the lakeside Vila Lac with the leaders of the governing coalition, political sources told AGERPRES.

"This was a discussion after the installation of the government to assess the way the coalition works, plans in the not-so-long term, the budget, pandemic developments, the vaccination campaign, the opening of schools, support for economic growth," the cited sources said, mentioning that the coalition leaders will hold regular consultations with President Iohannis.

The sources also said that the talks did not tackle the positions that still have to be shared among the political formations in the ruling coalition.

"We informed the President that we have wrapped up negotiations on second- and third-tier public office positions, below the rank of minister, and that we still have to settle the issue of prefects," the political sources said.

Participating in the meeting at Vila Lac were Prime Minister Florin Citu, Chairman of the National Liberal Party Ludovic Orban, Co-Chairs of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party alliance Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania Kelemen Hunor, leader of Parliament's national minorities group Varujan Pambuccian.