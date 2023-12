President Klaus Iohannis says he is appalled by the shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Prague, stressing that Romania is with the Czech people.

"Appalled by the shooting in #Prague today, that claimed so many innocent lives. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and I wish speedy recovery to the wounded. Romania stands with the people of the Czech Republic during these difficult times," he wrote on X platform, former Twitter, agerpres reports.