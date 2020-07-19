President Iohannis says good news everyone wants agreement, still lot to negotiate

President Klaus Iohannis said Sunday that the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union want an agreement on an economic recovery plan after the coronavirus pandemic, but there is still much to negotiate because they are "very complicated" issues.

"The good news, in my opinion, is that everyone wants us to reach an agreement, but from here to an actual agreement it seems that there is still a lot to negotiate, there are very complicated issues - just so people understand why no agreement has yet been reached," Iohannis said on Sunday in Brussels at a meeting of the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union where discussions were underway on a post-coronavirus economic recovery plan.

He added that negotiations will continue on Sunday and said that for Romania the themes are the same: more funds for cohesion and agriculture.