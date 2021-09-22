President Iohannis says vaccination will have to become mandatory for certain categories in key areas

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that vaccination against COVID-19 will have to become mandatory for certain categories in key areas, as the pandemic develops and the number of infections is increasing, with medical staff as an example.

"It is not normal for some doctors to give anti-vaccine messages," Iohannis said in a conversation with reporters accompanying him to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Regarding the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he showed that these will be differentiated between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In this context, the head of state said that the vaccination certificate is the solution for fewer restrictions.President Klaus Iohannis is heading the Romanian delegation to the high-level segment of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Tuesday to Thursday.AGERPRES