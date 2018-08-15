President Iohannis sends condolences to families of victims of the tragic incident that occured near Genoa

President Klaus Iohannis is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday near Genoa, killing tens of persons, among whom two Romanian citizens, informs a release of the Presidential Administration remitted to AGERPRES.

"President Klaus Iohannis's thoughts are with the families of the two Romanian citizens who were killed in the Genoa bridge incident and with the mourning families of all those who lost their lives and he also wishes fast recovery to the persons injured," reads the release.Moreover, Klaus Iohannis sent condolences to his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella and to the Italian authorities."President Klaus Iohannis and the entire Romanian people think about Italy and the Italian people during these tough moments," reads the release.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that two Romanian citizens were identified up tot his moment among the persons killed in the tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday, when a portion of the Morandi viaduct of the A10 motorway near Geneva collapsed.