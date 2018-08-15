 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis sends condolences to families of victims of the tragic incident that occured near Genoa

genova viaduct

President Klaus Iohannis is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday near Genoa, killing tens of persons, among whom two Romanian citizens, informs a release of the Presidential Administration remitted to AGERPRES.


"President Klaus Iohannis's thoughts are with the families of the two Romanian citizens who were killed in the Genoa bridge incident and with the mourning families of all those who lost their lives and he also wishes fast recovery to the persons injured," reads the release.

Moreover, Klaus Iohannis sent condolences to his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella and to the Italian authorities.

"President Klaus Iohannis and the entire Romanian people think about Italy and the Italian people during these tough moments," reads the release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that two Romanian citizens were identified up tot his moment among the persons killed in the tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday, when a portion of the Morandi viaduct of the A10 motorway near Geneva collapsed.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.