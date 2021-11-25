President Iohannis signs decree appointing Government

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree for the appointment of the Government led by Nicolae Ciuca, the Presidential Administration announced.

The list of the Romanian Government is as follows:

* Prime Minister - Nicolae Ciuca (PNL)

* Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure - Sorin Grindeanu (PSD)

* Deputy Prime Minister - Kelemen Hunor (UDMR)

* Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration - Cseke Attila (UDMR)

* Minister of Finance - Adrian Caciu (PSD)

* Minister of European Investment and Projects - Dan Vilceanu (PNL)

* Minister of Economy - Florin Spataru (PSD)

* Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism - Constantin-Daniel Cadariu (PNL)

* Minister of Energy - Virgil Popescu (PNL)

* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Chesnoiu (PSD)

* Minister of Health - Alexandru Rafila (PSD)

* Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests - Tanczos Barna (UDMR)

* Minister of Education - Sorin Cimpeanu (PNL)

* Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity - Marius Budai (PSD)

* Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities - Gabriela Firea (PSD)

* Minister of Culture - Lucian Romascanu (PSD)

* Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation - Florin Roman (PNL)

* Minister of Sports - Eduard Novak (UDMR)

* Minister of Justice - Catalin Predoiu (PNL)

* Minister of Internal Affairs - Lucian Bode (PNL)

* Minister of National Defence - Vasile Dincu (PSD)

* Minister of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan Aurescu (PNL)

The members of the Ciuca Government will take the oath of office in a ceremony that will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

On Thursday, Romania's Parliament gave the vote of confidence to the Executive led by Nicolae Ciuca.