President Iohannis signs decree appointing Sebastian Burduja Acting Minister of Education

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decree designating Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization Sebastian Burduja as Acting Minister of Education.

The president also signed the decree by which he takes note of the resignation of Sorin Cimpeanu, minister of Education, and is noted the termination of the latter's position as member of the Government.

Sebastian Burduja said on Friday that he is honored by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca's proposal to take over the portfolio of Minister of Education as interim, voicing his gratitude for the trust bestowed upon him, while at the same time acknowledging the challenges he faces.

"My mission is to ensure the administrative functioning of the Ministry of Education during the interim period," Burduja wrote on his Facebook page.

He said that no reform is simple and no "paradigm" change is accepted by everyone.

"However, all this must be done, and without Educated Romania, there can be no Romania of the Future. The difference between an ordinary politician and a politician who has a chance to write pages of history lies in one word: assumption," the minister argued.AGERPRES