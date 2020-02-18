President Iohannis, Slovak Minister Lajcak tackle bilateral cooperation, European agenda

President Klaus Iohannis and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajcak, on a visit to Romania, have tackled the way the two national minorities are integrated in the Romanian and Slovak society, respectively, thus contributing substantially to the improvement of the links between the two countries.

The Romanian President has welcomed the Slovak high guest at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the talks between the two dignitaries focusing on strengthening the bilateral collaboration, as well as on the European and regional agenda, the Presidential Administration informs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Klaus Iohannis brought to mind the high quality of the relationship between the two countries, a relationship built on historical and cultural affinities and political, economic and security converging interests. The two high dignitaries expressed their commitment to continuing the enhancement of the bilateral relationship, the political dialogue included.

President Klaus Iohannis and Minister Miroslav Lajcak appreciated the way the two national minorities are integrated in the Romanian and the Slovak society, respectively, thus contributing considerably to the development of the connections between the two countries.

Furthermore, current topics on the European and regional agenda, with a stress on the Western Balkans situation were tackled. The two high officials expressed hope that the European Commission's proposal to review the methodology on the enlargement policy will contribute to making the accession process more efficient.

The President of Romania and the Slovak minister have also reiterated the support for the opening as soon as possible of the accession negotiations to the European Union of North Macedonia and Albania.