President Iohannis takes note of PM Ciuca's resignation; JustMin Predoiu appointed interim PM.

President Klaus Iohannis took note of the resignation of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and signed the decree through which Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu takes over the interim prime minister responsibilities, the Presidential Administration announced, told Agerpres.

According to the same source, the President welcomed Nicolae Ciuca on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace, and he officially submitted his resignation from the prime minister office.

"According to the constitutional provisions, the President of Romania took note of the resignation of Mr. Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and signed the decree establishing the vacancy of the Prime Minister office of Romania's Government. Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree appointing Mr. Marian-Catalin Predoiu as interim prime minister, in order to fulfill the duties of the prime minister until the formation of the new Government," the Presidential Administration mentions.