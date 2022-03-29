 
     
President Iohannis tells Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky Romania takes care of every Ukrainian coming here

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about the critical situation in Ukraine.

"I have discussed with President Zelensky about the critical situation in Ukraine. Romania will continue to take care of every citizen of Ukraine who arrives in Romania," the head of state wrote on Twitter.

He added that more than 125 trucks with aids, ambulance and fire trucks from Romania and other European Union member states reached Ukraine through the humanitarian hub in Suceava.

