President Iohannis thanks Hungarian PM for helping Romanian COVID-19 patients

President Klaus Iohannis this evening had a phone call with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, thanking him for the help provided with several critically ill Romanian Covid patients who have been transferred to Szeged and Debrecen.

"President Klaus Iohannis thanked Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the help provided by the Hungarian authorities to Romanian patients, in a gesture of true European solidarity in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The President of Romania voiced particular appreciation for the rapid transfer to Hungarian hospitals of several critical COVID-19 patients, who were taken in by Szeged and Debrecen health facilities," the Presidential Administration informed.

According to the cited source, the telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the Romanian side.

Eight SARS-CoV-2 patients were transferred to clinics in Hungary on Thursday, and another 12 SARS-CoV-2 patients in serious condition were underway to Hungarian health facilities on Friday evening.