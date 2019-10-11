President Iohannis: There won't be salary, pension cuts; PSD to take care of Romanians' money

President Klaus Iohannis asked the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to take care "not to spend the Romanians' money" during the interim governing, while mentioning at the same time that there won't be any salary or pension cuts in the coming period.

"We need a government to close the 2019 budget with responsibility. And in this context it is important to underscore and I warn the PSD not to spend the Romanians' money during this interim period. We need a government immediately to repair the damage made by the PSD in economy. And I want to say now something that I know very well: there won't be any cuts in salaries and pensions. And I say this to contradict a misinformation launched by the PSD people. And I want to repeat this: there won't be any salary or pension cuts," showed President Iohannis, in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.Previously, Iohannis held consultations with the parliamentary parties to designate a candidate for Prime Minister.