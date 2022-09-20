President Iohannis to attend 77th session of UN General Assembly in New York

President Klaus Iohannis will lead the Romanian delegation that will participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in New York, the Presidential Administration informs.

According to the source, the Romanian President's participation in this year's session will be an opportunity to highlight the position of our country regarding the current global challenges, in the context of the illegal and unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which requires solidarity, unity and quick reaction, under the international law.

"President Klaus Iohannis will also highlight, in his speech, the need for common solutions regarding other global challenges such as energy security, climate change, food security and access to education," the press release of the Presidential Administration also reads.

On Tuesday, on the first day of the high-level segment of the general debates, the president will deliver a speech at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly.

The Presidential Administration also informs that, at the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, leader of the African Union, the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Iohannis will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit. On this occasion, the president will convey a message regarding our country's efforts to support grain transit from Ukraine and answer the concerns at the global level regarding a food crisis and how it can be avoided.

The programme of the president in the US also includes a series of established formal events, included in the programme of each high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.

As part of his participation in the UN General Assembly, President Klaus Iohannis will have a bilateral meeting with the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass.

The president's visit to the United States of America will also include a trip to San Francisco (California) on Thursday and Friday. On this occasion, Klaus Iohannis will have a meeting with members of the Romanian community. He will also meet with representatives of the management of some companies in the field of innovative technologies.AGERPRES