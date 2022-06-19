President Iohannis to attend Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in Riga

President Klaus Iohannis will attend on June 20 the seventh Summit of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) and the fourth edition of the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum organized in Riga, the Presidential Administration said.

Given the new geopolitical context marked by the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the state leaders participating in this regional cooperation format will look at how the Initiative should position itself in the current European security situation, with particular focus on the 3SI's potential contribution through the implementation of strategic interconnection projects in the three basic areas of the Initiative: transport, energy, digital infrastructure.

During his intervention, President Klaus Iohannis will reiterate Romania's bilateral and multilateral support for Ukraine, stressing that this support refers "to all the ways in which the Initiative can help Ukraine, especially through the interconnection projects in which this country could participate as a partner of the Initiative. Also, the President of Romania will emphasize the importance of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia receiving a similar support from the Initiative, given their vocation to become European Union members, just like Ukraine," the cited source shows.

The head of the state will emphasize that Romania will continue to pursue the strengthening of the Initiative and its instruments, such as the 3SI Business Forum and the 3SI Investment Fund, which have already proven their effectiveness. President Iohannis will also make it clear that Romania supports the activities of the Initiative in full synergy with the strategic agenda of the European Union, as well as in the direction of strengthening the transatlantic partnership.

"Klaus Iohannis will also highlight the importance for Romania of the Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia transnational connection projects, the implementation of which will improve military mobility and infrastructure resilience in the region, which are essential in the current European security environment," the Presidential Administration states.

Romania hosted in 2018 the third Initiative Summit, which adopted essential decisions for the future of this cooperation platform, such as: the list of major top priority interconnection projects in the fields of transport, energy and digital infrastructure; the organization of the first Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative (gathering over 600 officials and business representatives from the 3SI member countries and other EU member states, the U.S., the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership, as well as representatives of the EU and of the European and international financial institutions); the launch of the network of the 3SI Chambers of Commerce (by the signing of the Joint Declaration on the creation of this network by 7 Chambers of Commerce and Industry); the initiation of the procedure to launch the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (by the signing of the Letter of Intent on the 3SI Investment Fund by 6 dedicated institutions from the 12 participating states). AGERPRES