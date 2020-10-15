President Iohannis to discuss infrastructure projects financed by US next week in Tallinn, says Transport Minister Bode

President Klaus Iohannis will discuss US-funded infrastructure projects in Tallinn next week, including the Constanta-Gdansk railway and the motorway that is meant to link Lithuania to Greece via Romania, Minister of Transport Lucian Bode informed at the RoInvest online conference, according to AGERPRES.

He specified that the Constanta-Gdansk railway project, Rail-2-Sea, was proposed by our country during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in 2018, in Bucharest, while the second project, Via Carpatia, was proposed by Poland and is a motorway that is meant to connect Lithuania with Greece, via Romania.

"These projects are supported by Romania as they are important both in more than one way, including from a military point of view, and what we plead for is for this project to cover all states that are members of the European Union. In Romania, the railway corridor will start from Constanta-Bucharest-Sighisoara-Coslariu, with two options from here, to go to Cluj-Napoca and Bihor or to go through Curtici, with an exit to Hungary," said Bode.

Also, the road to go through Bors-Oradea-Arad-Timisoara-Lugoj and from here either towards the south, Lugoj - Calafat, respectively the central region Lugoj-Sibiu-Pitesti-Bucharest-Constanta, the Minister added.

"We will continue to discuss this with all the 12 Member States that are part of this initiative. President Klaus Iohannis will attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Tallinn next week. (...) It is possible for all these major infrastructure projects to take shape," the government official added.

The 5th Three Seas Initiative Summit will take place in Tallinn, Estonia, on October 19-20, 2020.

The Three Seas Initiative, launched in 2015, includes 12 Baltic, Adriatic and Black Sea countries: Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.

US Ambassador to Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman announced last week that the United States will begin a new project for Romania, along with Poland, to build a motorway and a railway linking Constanta from the Black Sea to Gdansk, in the Baltic Sea.