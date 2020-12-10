President Iohannis to hold consultations with parties at Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis has invited the chairs of the parties and political formations represented in Romania's Parliament, to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, for consultations aimed at designating the candidate for the prime minister office, the Presidential Administration informs, according to AGERPRES.

The consultations will take place after the following schedule:

11:00 - the Social Democratic Party (PSD);

12:00 - the National Liberal Party (PNL);

13:00 - the Save Romania Union - the Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) Alliance;

14:00 - the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR);

15:00 - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR);

16:00 - National minorities represented in the Parliament.