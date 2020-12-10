 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis to hold consultations with parties at Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis has invited the chairs of the parties and political formations represented in Romania's Parliament, to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, for consultations aimed at designating the candidate for the prime minister office, the Presidential Administration informs, according to AGERPRES.

The consultations will take place after the following schedule:

11:00 - the Social Democratic Party (PSD);

12:00 - the National Liberal Party (PNL);

13:00 - the Save Romania Union - the Party of Liberty, Union and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) Alliance;

14:00 - the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR);

15:00 - the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR);

16:00 - National minorities represented in the Parliament.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.