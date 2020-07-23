President Iohannis to participate in ceremony occasioned by setting up of Multinational Corps South-East (HQ MNC-SE) in Cincu

President Klaus Iohannis, Minister of National Defence Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, on Thursday, are set to participate in the ceremony occasioned by the setting up of the Multinational Corps South-East (HQ MNC-SE), at the "Getica" Joint National Training Centre (CNII) in the Cincu locality, Brasov County, according to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

After the presentation of the order empowering the commander of the HQ MNC-SE, who will be handed over the Flag of Identification of the South-East Multinational Corps, there will take place the final phase of the short-term notification exercise, with the integrating participation of some units and large units belonging to the Romanian Land Force and the Air Force.According to the MApN, the exercise, with 1,000 soldiers and more than 200 technical means to participate, is meant to perfect the process of integration of the military capabilities for the synchronized execution of some complex military actions. The exercise is also meant to verify the state of operativeness of the subordinated structures, without going through the regular planning stages for the organisation of an exercise at this level, and aims at, within five days since the notification, the subordinated structures to be able to prove their combat capacity in joint combined, multi-domain battle contexts, says the MApN.The MApN also mentions that the conduct of the two activities will be adjusted to the current pandemic context and all the health protection and social distancing measures will be taken.