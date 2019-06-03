President Iohannis to participate on Wednesday and Thursday in the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Slovenia

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday and Thursday will participate in Slovenia in the 4th Three Seas Initiative Summit (I3M), informs the Presidential Administration.

On Wednesday, the head of the state will participate in the official dinner hosted by the President of Slovenia, Borut Pahor. Alongside the heads of states of the countries participating in the Three Seas Initiative, there will also be the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the United States Energy Secretary, Rick Perry.

On Thursday, the Romanian President will participate in the plenary session of the Summit. Then, he will hold press statements alongside the Slovenian President, Borut Pahor, the Croatian President, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the Polish President, Andrzej Duda, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting in Slovenia represents the first step in the process of implementation of the important decisions made at the summit hosted by President Klaus Iohannis in September 2018 in Bucharest, which marked the "political and conceptual maturity" of the Initiative and its next step towards concrete, pragmatic developments.

The meeting in Slovenia is expected to bring progresses in the implementation of the list of priority interconnection projects agreed in Bucharest, as well as in what concerns making the I3M Investment Fund and the network of the Chambers of Commerce in the region operational. On the sidelines of the Summit there will be held the second edition of the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum.

Besides the heads of state from the countries participant in the I3M, the same as in Bucharest, represented at the Summit in Slovenia, as partners of the Initiative, will be the United States of America, Germany and the European Commission, as well as European financial institutions.

The Three Seas Initiative is a flexible and informal political platform, at presidential level, gathering the 12 member states of the European Union in the Baltic Sea, Adriatic Sea and the Black Sea - Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia an Slovenia. The initiative also aims to economically develop the states in the region, by stimulating interconnection in three main fields - transport, energy, digital,; the increase in the real convergence between the EU member states, contributing thus to the strengthening of the unity and cohesion within the Union and to the strengthening of the European project; and also to the strengthening of the transatlantic relation, by stimulating the economic presence of the USA in the region.