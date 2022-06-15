President Iohannis to welcome Belgium's King Philippe at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis will welcome King Philippe of Belgium at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County, according to the Presidential Administration.

"In addition to the official talks, the two chiefs of state will meet Romanian, Belgian and other NATO troops deployed in Romania as part of the NATO effort to strengthen its deterrence and defence pose on its eastern flank, given the worsening security situation due to Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. The visit of His Majesty Philippe, King of Belgium, is taking place against the background of a high-level bilateral dialogue and close Romanian-Belgian co-operation in the field of defence, especially in the context of the Belgium's deployment of a contingent to the NATO battlegroup in Romania."

Iohannis and Philippe will discuss priorities on the bilateral agenda and the ways to deepen co-operation at European and international level. Particular attention will be paid to the crisis in Ukraine and its multidimensional impact.

"Amidst the humanitarian crisis caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, assistance for Ukraine and support for Ukrainian refugees will be discussed, including the humanitarian hub in Suceava. The two chiefs of state will also address strengthening support for Moldova, as it faces multiple challenges posed by the effects of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, including hosting a very large number of refugees."

