President Iohannis to welcome US Ambassador Kavalec at the Cotroceni Palace

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes, on Wednesday, the United States ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release to AGERPRES.

The meeting will take place at the Cotroceni Palace.

The newly-established US ambassador arrived in Romania at the beginning of February. Kavalec already had meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and several dignitaries of the Romanian state, as well as with the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, told Agerpres.

A career member of the US Senior Foreign Affairs Service with the rank of minister-counselor, Kathleen Kavalec served as the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where she was sent to from the State Department in 2019.

Among other assignments she had abroad are that of Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Embassy in Bucharest, Political Counselor at the US Embassy in Kyiv and Political Officer at the US Embassy in Moscow.