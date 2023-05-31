President Iohannis urges coalition leaders to present conclusions of negotiations with unions

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday urged the leaders of the governing coalition to present, in the shortest possible time, the conclusions of the negotiations with the trade unions in education and the measures that the Government can adopt, so that the school year should be concluded in good conditions, and the calendar of the national exams should not be affected, informs the Presidential Administration.

The leader of the National Liberal Party, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Marcel Ciolacu, participated in the discussions on the strike in the education system. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, also participated in the meeting.

According to the same source, they discussed the demands of the trade union federations in education and the possible solutions for ending the teachers' strike and for resuming classes.

"President Klaus Iohannis underscored the importance of maintaining the dialogue, the only way to unlock the current situation. Thus, the negotiations will be resumed immediately and will continue until the measures that will meet the demands of teaching staff are identified," the Presidential Administration also showed. AGERPRES