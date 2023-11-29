President Iohannis: We have a duty not to forget those who awakened self-awareness of Transylvanian Romanians

Love of neighbour, solidarity and social harmony are our precious treasure, and as citizens of a country that fought for democracy, we have the duty of honor not to forget those who awakened the self-awareness of the Transylvanian Romanians and on whose shoulders the arch of national unity has been raised since 1918, president Klaus Iohannis told Wednesday's event in Blaj which marked 75 years since the outlawing of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek Catholic.

"This special event is emotional, through which we recall the unjust and undignified attack on freedom of conscience, which happened 75 years ago, through the ban by the communist regime of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek-Catholic. Being citizens of a country that fought to win its democracy, we have the duty of honor not to forget those who awakened the self-awareness of Transylvanian Romanians and on whose shoulders the arch of our national unity rose in 1918", stated Klaus Iohannis.

The president added that the year 1948 was marked by the liquidation of private property and the persecution unleashed on the leadership of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek-Catholic and ended with its dissolution.

"The persecution unleashed against the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek-Catholic opened a new phase in the communist assault on the country's democratic values and institutions: the stage of annihilation of consciences and the suppression of Romania's elites. The outlawing of the Romanian Church United with Rome, Greek-Catholic "Catholic happened, supremely humiliated, on the very day when her contribution to the Great Union should have been honoured," president Iohannis said in his speech during the event held at the "Holy Trinity" Archbishop's Cathedral in Blaj.

He recalled that immediately after the Revolution, on December 30, 1989, the Greek-Catholic Romanian Church, United with Rome, regained its place among the cults, in the religious life of communities and in the inter-confessional dialogue in our country.

President Klaus Iohannis met, in Blaj, with the Synod of Bishops of the Greek-Catholic United Romanian Church and participated in a commemorative event marking 75 years since the outlawing of the Greek-Catholic United Romanian Church.