President Klaus Iohannis begins his official visit to Senegal

President Klaus Iohannis begins on Tuesday his official visit to the Republic of Senegal, which will last until Thursday, concluding his tour of Africa.

According to the agenda, on Tuesday, the head of state will visit the Senegalese Association for the Protection of Children with Mental Disabilities (ASEDEME), the Aminata Mbaye - Grand-Yoff Centre in Dakar. On Wednesday, President Iohannis will visit Goree Island, a UNESCO heritage site and former outpost of the slave trade, where he will meet with local officials. He will also visit the 'Maison des Esclaves' slave house and the Mariama Ba Girls' High School, told Agerpres.

On Thursday, Klaus Iohannis will be welcomed by his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, at the Presidential Palace. The two will have face-to-face and official talks, followed by joint press statements. Official documents will be signed on this occasion.

Iohannis will also participate on Thursday in the inauguration of the United Nations House in Senegal, together with President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall, and in the opening of the exhibition "Traditional African Masks - Traditional Romanian Masks," organised in cooperation with the Romanian Peasant Museum, at the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar. President Iohannis will also have a meeting with former students from Senegal who studied in Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis began his tour of Africa on 14 November with a state visit to Kenya. Later, the president paid state visits to Tanzania and Cape Verde.