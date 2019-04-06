 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Klaus Iohannis decorates several medical institutions on occasion of World Health Day

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree for decorating some medical institutions on the occasion of the World Health Day as a token of "appreciation for the important healthcare activity, as well as for the results obtained in the improvement of the medical act," according to a statement from the Presidential Administration. 


Thus, the head of the state conferred: the "Sanitary Merit" Order to the Oncological Institute "Prof. Ion Chiricuta PhD" Cluj-Napoca, the "Sanitary Merit" Order to the Moinesti Emergency Municipal Hospital, Bacau, the "Sanitary Merit" Order to the Targu Mures Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular and Transplant Diseases, the Fundeni Bucharest Clinical Institute, the Cluj-Napoca Emergency County Clinical Hospital, the St. John the New Suceava Emergency County Hospital, the St. Apostle Andrew Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital and to the Orsova Municipal Hospital. 

The decoration ceremony will take place on 16 April at 15:00 hours at the Cotroceni Palace.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.