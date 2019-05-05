President Klaus Iohannis sends warm message to Muslim community in Romania on occasion of Ramadan

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Sunday to the Muslim community in Romania on the occasion of the beginning of the Ramadan, saying that this is "a period of reflection on the revealed message of the Koran, emphasizing the values of tolerance, generosity and respect for diversity as the foundation of good coexistence."

"The Ramadan is a period of reflection on the revealed message of the Koran, which emphasizes the values of tolerance, generosity and respect for diversity as the foundation of good cohabitation. I strongly believe that the inter-confessional and interethnic dialogue in Romania have a significant contribution to the consolidation of the democratic path of our society, inspiring us to build a better future together with the young generation in prosperity and mutual understanding," is the message conveyed by President Iohannis, according to a press release from the Presidential Administration issued for AGERPRES on Sunday.Members of the Muslim community in Romania celebrate on 6 May the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a period when believers are forbidden to eat and drink from sunrise to sunset, informs the Head of the Muslim Cult from Romania, Mufti Muurat Iusuf.