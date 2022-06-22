President Klaus Iohannis to attend EU and Western Balkans leaders' meeting, European Council and Euro Summit

President Klaus Iohannis will attend European Union and Western Balkans leaders' meetings on Thursday and Friday, the European Council meeting and the extended Euro Summit in Brussels, the Presidential Administration has announced.

According to the quoted source, the meeting of the leaders of the European Union and the Western Balkans will be an opportunity to reaffirm, in the current geopolitical context, the support of EU leaders for the European anchoring of the Western Balkans and for advancing and consolidating the enlargement process based on the established criteria. At the same time, the meeting will be dedicated to an exchange of views with partners in the region to identify concrete ways to stimulate reform processes and strengthen cooperation in key areas of common interest, in order to strengthen resilience.

The agenda of the European Council meeting, which will take place on Thursday and Friday, will include a strategic debate on defining the European Union's relations with its European partners, the situation in Ukraine, in terms of security developments and the European Union's support on multiple levels, the EU accession applications of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, in the context of the publication on June 17 of the Opinions of the European Commission, as well as the results of the Conference on the Future of Europe and the next steps.

The enlarged Euro Summit will address the economic situation in the Union and developments in the Banking Union and capital markets. AGERPRES