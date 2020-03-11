 
     
President Klaus Iohannis to chair first meeting of Interinstitutional Working Group on economic impact of coronavirus

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will chair the first meeting of the Interinstitutional Working Group to assess the economic, financial and budgetary impact on Romania generated by the effects of COVID-19 (GLI-ECOROM), to be held on Wednesday at Victoria Palace, announced the Presidential Administration.

The President had on Wednesday, starting at 11:00 hrs, at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, a meeting with interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Acting Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu to discuss issues regarding the potential effects of the epidemic with the new coronavirus on the national economy, informed the said source.

"During the discussions, it was decided that the President of Romania will preside today, at 16:00, the first meeting of the Interinstitutional Working Group for assessing the economic, financial and budgetary impact on Romania generated by the effects of COVID-19 (GLI-ECOROM), which will be held at the Victoria Palace," informs the Presidential Administration.

