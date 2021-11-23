President of Moldova Maia Sandu welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is paying an official visit to Romania, was welcomed on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by the Romanian head of state, Klaus Iohannis, agerpres reports.

The reception with military honors took place on the area for ceremonies.

The delegation of the Romanian head of state includes, among others, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and presidential advisers Ion Oprisor, Bogdan Marinescu, Daniela Barsan.The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, is paying an official visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, answering thus to an invitation extended by her Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, in the context of the 30th anniversary in 2021 since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.According to the Presidential Administration, the visit represents a very good opportunity to reconfirm the special, privileged relationship between the two countries, under the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, based on the community of language, culture and history, while also providing the opportunity to assess the implementation of the decision that the two officials agreed upon at their previous meetings, which took place in Chisinau, on December 29, 2020, and August 27, 2021, as well as in Bucharest, on April 20, 2021.Maia Sandu and Klaus Iohannis have a one-to-one meeting, to be followed by official talks and joint press statements.The political consultations of the two presidents "will strengthen excellent and substantial bilateral cooperation at political, economic and sectoral level and will stimulate the advancement of joint projects of strategic interest in the fields of energy, transport, health, education or information society," the Presidential Administration said.Also, they will discuss the projects that connect Chisinau with the European Union space, through Romania, in order to bring real and concrete benefits to all the citizens of the Republic of Moldova.Discussions will focus on measures taken by Romania in support of the processes of modernization and implementation of democratic reforms promoted by the President and Government of Chisinau, as well as the European integration efforts of the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration said.Maia Sandu will also have a meeting with interim prime minister Florin Citu, at Victoria Palace.In the context of the visit, the Agreement between the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on the mutual recognition of diplomas, certificates and scientific titles will also be signed. The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, will sign on behalf of Romania, and the Minister of Education, Anatolie Topala, will sign for the Republic of Moldova. Interim Prime Minister Florin Citu will also be present at the signing ceremony of this document.