President of Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, welcomed at Government Hqs

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, was received on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace by the Acting Prime Minister, Forin Citu, during her official visit to Romania, agerpres reports.

The two high-level dignitaries will have a meeting, followed by their participation in the signing of the Agreement between the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on the mutual recognition of diplomas, certificates and scientific titles.

Will be signing, on behalf of Romania, the Acting Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, and the Minister of Education, Anatolie Topala, on Moldova's behalf.