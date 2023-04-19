President of Senate's defence committee discusses with US ambassador about Romania's inclusion with Visa-Waiver

The head of the Senate's defence committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, on Wednesday discussed with the Ambassador of the United States of America in Romania, Kathleen Ann Kavalec, about Romania's desideratum to be included in the Visa-Waver Program, which would ensure the access of Romanian citizens to the USA, without a visa.

According to a press release of the Senate sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, during the Pauliuc-Kavalec meeting, topics related to Romanian-American cooperation in the political, economic, defence and security fields were discussed.Pauliuc wished the US ambassador success in fulfilling her mandate, assuring her of her full support, for all aspects related to the common interest of our countries on a bilateral, European and international level.On the political level, Senator Pauliuc emphasized the importance of increasing and diversifying the areas in which there is common bilateral interest, especially on the parliamentary level, in order to confirm the existing collaboration at the governmental level and within NATO. In this respect, he showed appreciation for the constant and significant support of the USA in the field of defence and security on NATO's Eastern Flank, in the context of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. The Romanian dignitary condemned, in the strongest terms, the Russian military actions against Ukraine, emphasizing the steps taken by Romania in humanitarian terms, for the reception of refugees, as well as in economic terms.At the same time, he pointed out the need for the two partner countries to continue, at a sustained and constant pace, to support the Republic of Moldova, both in its European course and through the prism of the neighbourhood with an armed conflict that affects the economic and social life of this state.Senator Pauliuc highlighted Romania's interest in increasing and diversifying cooperation with the USA in the field of defence and security, from a technical-military and economic point of view, by increasing American investments in Romania.The Romanian dignitary showed Romania's firm commitment to NATO and the Strategic Partnership with the United States, marked by numerous military collaborations and reinforced by the increase in the allocation of 2.5% of GDP for the defence budget.Nicoleta Pauliuc also spoke about the priorities of her political agenda, centred, in particular, on health policies - with an emphasis on policies regarding different types of cancer and combating human trafficking. At the same time, he made an exposition on the place and role of women in Romanian politics, emphasizing the special importance of their presence in the political field, according to the principles of meritocracy.