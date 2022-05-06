President of the Republic of Lithuania Nauseda, welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

The President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, was welcomed on Friday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis with military honors on the ceremonial stage.

President Iohannis' delagation includes, among others, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the presidential advisers Ligia Deca, Luminita Odobescu, Daniela Barsan, Delia Dinu.

The two presidents will have one-on-one and official talks, to be followed by joint press statements.

According to the Presidential Administration, the visit of the President of the Republic of Lithuania takes place in the context of the sustained Romanian-Lithuanian political dialogue and in order to continue the close coordination on the security situation caused by Russia's illegal aggression in Ukraine.

The two heads of state will address the modalities for the development of the Romanian-Lithuanian bilateral cooperation, with emphasis on the boosting of the economic exchanges, on the capitalization of the existing potential in the digital field and on the consolidation of energy security.

Discussions will also focus on measures to further support Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, strengthen the deterrence and defense stance on NATO's Eastern Flank, and coordinate postures in preparation for the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Collaboration at the level of the European Union, as well as in the regional formats Bucharest 9 and the Three Seas Initiative are also on the agenda.

The Presidents of Romania and of the Republic of Lithuania will also address issues related to the active and comprehensive support that the Republic of Moldova needs in the current context.

The Lithuanian President, on an official visit to Romania, is also to meet with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Senate President Florin Citu.AGERPRES