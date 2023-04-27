President of the Romanian Customs Authority attends Korea Customs Week 2023

President of the Romanian Customs Authority, Bogdan - Lari Mihei, participates April 27 through 29 in Seoul in the international meeting Korea Customs Week 2023 organized by the Customs Service of the Republic of Korea, the Romanian authority said in a statement.

The event dedicated to Global Customs Cooperation and Digital Customs brings together the most important decision-makers of the world's customs authorities, international organizations and various stakeholders to share best practices and discuss topics of common interest, such as electronic trade, technological advances and the exchange of customs information, Agerpres informs."We are here in Seoul, representatives of customs administrations from 75 countries, and this is an excellent opportunity to exchange views and best practices on the current challenges, as well as for bilateral discussions on global issues, national policies and experiences, both among us and with the business environment. We have already discussed with Samsung Engineering representatives, who were very open to visiting the Romanian Customs Authority and supporting our efforts for developing a national image scanning center. Also, we had a meeting with the management of the Israel Customs Service and I trust that the partnership between the two customs administrations will continue to be highly beneficial for both the citizens and trade of both countries. In addition, the participation in the exhibition of innovative customs technologies organized by the South Korean Customs Service has given us the opportunity to learn about new system solutions, surveillance and inspection tools and artificial intelligence, technologies that we could gradually adopt in the Romanian customs development strategy," declared the president of the Romanian Customs Authority.