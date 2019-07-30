President signs decree appointing Deputy PM Fifor acting interior minister

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday a decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor interim interior minister.

He also signed a decree taking note of the resignation of Nicolae Moga as the interior minister and notes the termination of Moga's governmental position.

Moga announced on Tuesday having stepped down.

"Following a conversation this morning with Prime Minister of Romania Viorica Dancila, I decided to step down from the position of Minister of Internal Affairs. I took this decision in order to salvage some of the hard-hit prestige of the ministry as a result of deficient activity by some of its employees who were fired or are to be otherwise punished," Moga said at the Government House.