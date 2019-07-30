 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President signs decree appointing Deputy PM Fifor acting interior minister

stirileprotv.ro
mihai fifor

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday a decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor interim interior minister.

He also signed a decree taking note of the resignation of Nicolae Moga as the interior minister and notes the termination of Moga's governmental position.

Moga announced on Tuesday having stepped down.

"Following a conversation this morning with Prime Minister of Romania Viorica Dancila, I decided to step down from the position of Minister of Internal Affairs. I took this decision in order to salvage some of the hard-hit prestige of the ministry as a result of deficient activity by some of its employees who were fired or are to be otherwise punished," Moga said at the Government House.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.