President Trump says he would like to visit Romania

US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday at the meeting with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis that he would like to visit Romania.

"It's an honor to be with the President of Romania, who's highly respected and done a great job. And I hear there's a little political season going on in Romania, but I would imagine you're going to do very well because you're very talented, you love the people. And we've had a great relationship with Romania. The United States and Romania have gotten along better than ever before. So, I want to thank you for that. And we have a big trade business going on, to be honest with you. We have  we do a lot of trade with Romania, and they're very talented people. We buy, they buy. And you have a lot of Romanian people in the United States, very importantly. And they're tremendous people. They work very hard. Very, very successful. (...) But they  and they love Romania, too, I will tell you that," Trump stated.Iohannis mentioned that there are quite a lot of Romanians living in the US."I would, just on the line that it's great to be back here with you, Mr. President. And now we have the opportunity to talk about our very good strategic partnership. And under your strong leadership, we progressed and we will continue doing so. This is very important for us, and I think we are on the right path, and I thank you for that," President Iohannis stated.The US President said that he would like to pay a visit to Romania, adding that it is a matter he will discuss with his Romanian counterpart."I'd like to. (...) It's something we'll discuss.," President Trump stated.