Presidential Administration presents questions for 26 May referendum

The presidential administration, through President Klaus Iohannis' spokesperson, announced that the president signed the decree on the referendum on May 26 and made public the questions of the referendum to be held the same day with the elections to the European Parliament.

"Taking note of the intense and constant concern of the Romanian society regarding the need to combat the phenomenon of corruption, to ensure the integrity and the exercising of public positions and dignities, as well as the need for a coherent and stable legislative framework, having regard to the decision of the Romanian Parliament no 8/2019 on the request of the President of Romania regarding the organization of a national consultative referendum on issues of national interest, based on the provisions of Articles 2, 90 and 100 paragraph 1 of the Constitution, Article 2, paragraph 1, letter c, Article 11, art. Article 12, paragraph 2, and Article 15, paragraph 1, letter c, of Law No. 3/2000 on the organization and holding of the referendum, as subsequently amended and supplemented, the President of Romania decrees: Article 1 The Romanian people are called upon to express their will on the following issues of national interest: 1. the ban on amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses; 2. the ban on the Government to adopt an OUG in the field of criminal offenses, punishments and judicial organization, correlated with the right of other constitutional authorities to notify the CCR regarding ordinances; Article 2 In order to achieve the provisions of art. 1 the citizens are called upon to say 'yes' or 'no' to the following questions: 1.' Do you agree with the ban on amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses? ', 2.' Do you agree with the ban on the Government to adopt Emergency Ordinances in the field of criminal offenses, punishments and judicial organization, and to extend the right to attack ordinances directly at the Constitutional Court? '; Article 3 The date of the referendum is 26 May 2019, on the day of the elections to the European Parliament," Dobrovolschi said.