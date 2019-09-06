Presidential Administration: PSD Government continues harmful experiments in education

The order which provides for the automatic distribution of pupils with marks below 5 at the National Assessment in vocational education is rather a segregationist approach, which does not take into account the individuality of each pupil, reads a release of the Presidential Administration sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

"The PSD (Social Democratic party, ed. n.) Government continues to experiment with serious effects on the education of children in Romania. The most recent action taken by the acting minister of National Education regarding the admission to high schools, for the school year 2020 - 2021, is not only worrying, but also extremely harmful to the entire education system. The order issued yesterday (Thursday, ed. n.), which provides for the automatic distribution of pupils with marks below 5 at the National Assessment in vocational education, is rather a segregationist approach, which does not take into account the individuality of each pupil. The measure ignores the fact that the national assessment is not a test of aptitude and reflects neither the specific competence of each child nor the individual preferences for a later career. Instead of increasing the attractiveness and quality of the vocational education, this Government, which suffers from chronic reform drive, tries to hide the issue of poor promotion at national exams," reads the quoted source.According to it, "the measure forces pupils to go, without a minimum guidance and counseling, in a direction that has, perhaps, no connection with what they know and like", and "the effect will be increased school dropout and not an increase in the quality of the educational process".