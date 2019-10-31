PresidentialElections2019 Paleologu: If I'm elected President, I will live in my own house and ride the subway

The candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) in the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu, stated on Thursday, in a press conference in Oradea that, if elected, he will continue to live in his own house and will ride the subway, after convincing the Guard and Protection Service (SPP) that it's what he desires.

"I intend to live in my home, I don't intend to live in a protocol house, I have my house, I want to keep teaching, in my free time of course. I'd like to talk to people, I wouldn't close myself in this Olympian bubble. I am very aware of the risks that power presents. Look, please, at my conference on the pathologies of power. I believe most people in the exercise of power lose their sense of reality. Some go crazy really fast. It's enough that they have a stamp that they already have the signs of power pathology. Some have only an imaginary power, they believe they have power, and that makes them delusional. Some need much power to go crazy. I will be very vigilant," said Paleologu.The PMP's candidate in the presidential election continued then, saying that certain domains are of indirect power for the President, while diplomacy is the realm in which the President has direct power. Consequently, "I will be extremely careful when naming ambassadors. I actually know who to appoint ambassador in the important countries of the world. And I will not just appoint them, but I will keep on them. Like a mother-in-law I will go over and see how they do their job. By the way: I do not intend to stay in luxury hotels, when I'm going on official visits, but at the embassy, to see how they do their job, to talk to their subordinates. And see if there's reason to recall them if they go crazy. Because ambassadors too have the pathology of power. Morbus diplomaticus," said Paleologu.He added that the entry exam for the Foreign Ministry is "not correct and relevant" and, if the Orban Government is invested, he will "amicably suggest to Ludovic Orban to appoint a different Foreign Minister".In what regards the main axes for international action, the PMP candidate mentioned the crisis of the European Union as being the most important matter, adding that there is a need for solutions to problems like Brexit, immigration, the EU's foreign policy which "lacks coherence", unemployment of youths and, not last, European funds waste.Finally, Paleologu said that he does not like it when people let him through the door first, he doesn't like it when people want to carry his briefcase and is horrified of receiving all sorts of gifts.